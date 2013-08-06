Recently Released Market Study: Men's Outerwear in Spain

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- 2012 continued to be affected by the ongoing economic crisis that highly eroded Spaniards' purchasing power. As a consequence, Spanish men reduced their purchases of clothing to essential items, looking for the best bargains. Therefore, and according to the high penetration of smartphones in Spain, local men adopted internet retailing as the first source for choosing their future purchase, comparing prices and making the decision. Purchases directly through retailers' or third-party web stores...
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Men's Outerwear in Singapore
- Women's Outerwear in Russia
- Women's Outerwear in Singapore
- Men's Outerwear in Romania
- Women's Outerwear in China
- Women's Outerwear in Romania
- Women's Outerwear in Portugal
- Men's Outerwear in Portugal
- Women's Outerwear in Morocco
- Men's Outerwear in Japan