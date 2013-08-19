Recently Released Market Study: Men's Outerwear in the Philippines

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Outerwear in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The style and design of clothes featured in fashion blogs, Facebook pages, Tumblr and Instagram accounts strongly influences consumer purchasing decisions and brand preferences. It likewise contributed to the popularity of fast fashion, especially among the youth. Some well-known brands include Uniqlo and Cotton On. Amidst the popularity of these foreign brands, consumers are not hesitant to purchase local brands. Consumers mix and match local brands with foreign ones to create stylish looks.
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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