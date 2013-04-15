Recently Released Market Study: Mixed Retailers in Chile

Fast Market Research recommends "Mixed Retailers in Chile" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Since 2010, Chilean retailing faced increasing concentration, being shared by Cencosud, Falabella, Wal-Mart, SMU and Ripley. As a consequence, several marketing strategies were designed in order to differentiate from the competitors and attract new consumers. The latest strategy adopted by competitors is address their consumers by providing an omni-channel experience, which means to deliver the best purchasing experience across all of a company's distribution channels. Thus, retailers heavily...
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in Chile report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in Mexico
- Retailing in Singapore
- Retailing in Norway
- Retailing in China
- Retailing in Finland
- Retailing in Poland
- Retailing in Spain
- Retailing in Italy
- Retailing in Peru
- Retailing in Colombia