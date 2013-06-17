Recently Released Market Study: Mobile Phones in Saudi Arabia

New Wireless market report from Euromonitor International: "Mobile Phones in Saudi Arabia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Sales of mobile phones continued to boom in Saudi Arabia in 2011. According to the Saudi Communication and Information Technology Commission (CITC), the total number of mobile subscriptions grew to around 56.1 million by the end of Q3 2011, with the penetration rate standing at 198%. Growth in 2011 was sustained by the proliferation of smartphones that are becoming indispensable among Saudi consumers. Furthermore, mobile phone ownership and usage is very important in the Kingdom, and Saudis...
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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