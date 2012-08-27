Recently released market study: Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Colombia

Fast Market Research recommends "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- During 2011 retail value sales increased by 13% and volume sales increased by 11%, faster in comparison to the volume CAGR 7% displayed during the period 2006-2011. The dynamism in the middle-priced segment, which might be estimated to account for 70%-80% of sales, along with the low price increases explained the excellent performance of nappies/diapers/pants.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
