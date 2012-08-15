Recently Released Market Study: Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Ecuador

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Ecuador"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Ecuadorian consumers, in order to get nappies/diapers that suit their needs, usually compare price versus quality. They are usually willing to pay more for the sake of taking care of their baby's skin. As people in rural areas start to have more disposable income as both parents work, they tend to buy disposable diapers. In terms of quality, the attribute that parents look more for is a good absorption. And when parents have found a brand that they like for their baby and that does not irritate...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
