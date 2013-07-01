Recently Released Market Study: Pasta in Bulgaria

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Pasta in Bulgaria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Pasta is very popular on the Bulgarian market - it is among the most successful packaged foods both in value and volume terms. The main driver behind the growth of pasta is Bulgarians switching to higher quality products which are also more expensive, thereby increasing the category's value growth. Even at a higher price, pasta remains a relatively cheap product, the sales of which are not seriously affected by the global financial crisis; therefore the category did not suffer seriously over...
Euromonitor International's Pasta in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Pasta, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Dried Pasta.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pasta market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Spain
- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in Spain, to 2016