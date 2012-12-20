Recently Released Market Study: PR and Branding in Retail Financial Services

Fast Market Research recommends "PR and Branding in Retail Financial Services " from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- A strong brand can drive a business to success and can even become its most valuable asset. Brands were originally developed as labels of ownership, as denoted by a name and a symbol, but they have come to represent much more. Building a successful brand requires, engaging and establishing an emotional connection to achieve advocacy. While the design and creativity of the brand is important, the brand is more about the total individuality or distinctiveness of the firm. Reputation is the key, and is formed in consumer's mind based on experiences and the description of the company by others. Brand building and promotion are linked up with the people who work for the firm and effectively embody the brand. Long-term commitment is required to serve the unbanked market effectively. Time must be devoted to understand the characteristics, diversity and the financial services needs of the unbanked, and a mutually beneficial banking relationship, based on trust, has to be established.
Key Highlights
- Brand name plays an important role in driving the business.
- Importance of designing female friendly marketing strategies.
- Marketing among the unbanked requires specific attention.
- Affluent customers enjoy the major attention.
Scope
- This report will allow you to:
- Gauge the current market status of PR and Branding in Retail Financial Services
- Identify the trends and innovations propelling the growth of brand value in banks
- Gain insight into technology and infrastructure supporting electronic transactions
- Scan the trends in developed markets and the opportunities in unbanked areas
- Learn from the major players and their product portfolios
- Analyse the overall market potential for emerging bankers
Reasons to Get this Report
- Examines detailed insight into the value and role of the brand in the banking industry
- Key industry statistics have been compiled to give a holistic view of the major markets
- There is a special emphasis on the opportunities available in untapped areas
- Gain insight into key regulations governing the banking sector
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HDFC, Citi Bank, Metro Bank, Western Union Bank, Banamex, PNB
