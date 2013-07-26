Recently Released Market Study: PZ Cussons PLC in Home Care (World)

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "PZ Cussons PLC in Home Care (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- PZ Cussons' profile in home care is centred on laundry detergents and hand dishwashing. The company remains dependent on a small number of disparate markets in home care, largely as a result of its strategy to focus on select markets. Nevertheless, it has the potential to become an important regional company, specifically in Africa where home care is still highly immature, thus offering significant opportunities for PZ Cussons to establish itself as a major player in the long term.
Euromonitor International's PZ Cussons PLC in Home Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
