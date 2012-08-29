Recently Released Market Study: Retail Tissue in Cameroon

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Retail Tissue in Cameroon", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Sales in the category are boosted by impulsive buying. Boxed facial tissues became a favourite among car owners. Long hours spent in traffic in a hot climate favoured sales, facilitated by hawkers who used the opportunity of impulse spending to offer the product. In addition, the growing population with its emerging middle class, has maintained demand for tissue. This created an opportunity for retailers that expanded into residential areas, increasing accessibility to product variety with...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
