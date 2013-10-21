Recently Released Market Study: Romania Autos Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Romania Autos Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- In the first six months of 2013, passenger car sales in Romania decreased 26.4% y-o-y, to 24,549 units. BMI maintains a particularly bearish outlook for GDP growth in Romania, and private consumption more specifically, and we forecast an 18% decline in the segment over the year. In 2012, passenger car sales in the country declined 23.7%, to 72,179 units.
In 2012, passenger car sales in the country declined 23.7%, to 72,179 units. Unemployment increased in 2012, and access to consumer credit remains weak. We expect these trends to continue into 2013. This outlook has informed our passenger car sales forecasts for 2013. Over the remainder of 2017 forecast period, we expect to see a steady increase in sales volumes, but believe the market will remain considerably below its 2007 peak within this time frame.
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