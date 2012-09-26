Recently Released Market Study: RTD Coffee in Norway

Fast Market Research recommends "RTD Coffee in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- RTD coffee in Norway was characterised by strong growth in off-trade volume and value terms in 2011. This was mainly due to the introduction of Starbucks Iced Latte by Arla Foods A/S Norge in February 2011. Another large player entered RTD coffee in 2010, Kaffehuset Friele AS. RTD coffee is a relatively new and small soft drinks category in Norway, compared to bottled water and carbonates. In 2011, off-trade sales increased by 43% in current value terms and 39% in volume terms.
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
