Recently Released Market Study: Sets/Kits in Hong Kong, China

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sets/Kits in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Rising exposure to international beauty and grooming trends raised the image consciousness of consumers. This development was also informed by the ageing population trend in Hong Kong, China, which saw consumers try to slow down the ageing process. Furthermore, consumers were exposed to a wider variety of brands, available internationally through the internet and overseas travel. This increased their curiosity level and willingness to try out various brands.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Hong Kong to 2017
- The Future of the Haircare Market in Hong Kong to 2017
- The Future of the Haircare Market in Hong Kong to 2017
- Airlines in Hong Kong to 2017: Market Databook
- Travel Intermediaries in Hong Kong to 2017: Market Databook
- The Future of the Skincare Market in Hong Kong to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Hong Kong to 2017
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in Hong Kong to 2017
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in Hong Kong to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Hong Kong to 2017