Recently Released Market Study: Sets/Kits in South Korea

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sets/Kits in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Sets/kits increased by 6% in current value terms in 2012 to reach Won551 billion. Personal care seasonal gift sets including hair care, oral care, bath and shower products decreased in 2012 as the minor players in these categories did not focus on distribution of their products. Two leading players, LG Household & Health Care and AmorePacific divided the seasonal gift set demand in 2012 by recording marginal negative growth in actual value sales.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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