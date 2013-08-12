Recently Released Market Study: Soft Drinks in Italy

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Soft Drinks in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- 2012 was a year of turmoil for the Italian market, and consumers' confidence hit lower levels than in 2011, exacerbated by the spike in the unemployment rate recorded during the year. As a consequence, consumers were careful and tended to cut their expenditure on non-essential products, and this affected soft drinks to a certain degree, depending on the category. Nonetheless, overall, the market of soft drinks could weather the storm and showed slight growth in 2012 in total volume terms.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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