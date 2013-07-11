Recently Released Market Study: Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Israel

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Israel", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- According to the Israeli Education Minister, the 2011/2012 school year saw a drastic change in snack consumption. This started with general guidance for schools to stop selling unhealthy foods, including snacks laden with salt, sugar or fat, such as fizzy drinks and fried foods. Although this guidance was not followed by all schools many manufacturers sought to introduce new healthy-positioned products such as pre-washed and cut miniature carrot snacks.
Euromonitor International's Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chips/Crisps, Extruded Snacks, Fruit Snacks, Nuts, Other Sweet and Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Tortilla/Corn Chips.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sweet and Savoury Snacks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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