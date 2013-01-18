Recently Released Market Study: The North American Aviation Market

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- During the review period the North American aviation market was adversely affected by economic recession, periods of declining passenger traffic and high oil prices, which resulted in underperformance during 2008-2010. The market's performance improved in 2011 due to strengthening economic conditions, a rise in corporate travel budgets and capacity discipline. However, rising fuel prices and intense competition continue to negatively impact revenues. To protect margins, airlines began focusing on ancillary revenues, aligning capacity to meet demand and improve cost structures. These steps are expected to help airlines maintain their profitability over the forecast period despite economic uncertainty. Improved financial performance will enable airlines to enhance their brand presence and long-term viability through differentiated and consistent customer service.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The North American aviation market was adversely affected by economic recession, periods of declining passenger traffic and high oil prices, which resulted in under performance during 2008-2010. The market's performance improved in 2011 due to strengthening economic conditions, a rise in corporate travel budgets and capacity discipline.
- According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the North American region accounted for the largest number of inbound tourist arrivals in the Americas in 2011. The region accounted for a 10.3% share of the world's international visitor arrivals and a 15.9% share of total inbound tourists to the Americas, yet registered nominal growth during the review period, from 107.8 million arrivals in 2007 to 116.9 million in 2011.
- The total number of seats sold in the North American aviation market declined at a CAGR of 2.56% during the review period, with full-service airlines being most affected. The number of seats sold for full-service airlines declined at a CAGR of 4.83% during the same period.
- The North American aviation market recorded high levels of M&A activity during the review period. The merging of Delta and Northwest Airlines in 2008, United and Continental Airlines in 2010 and Southwest and AirTran in 2011 were some of the key deals announced.
- The North American aviation market has developed significant capacity discipline to remain profitable despite economic uncertainty and rising fuel costs. Airlines are cutting capacity on several smaller and medium-size markets to increase load factor.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in North America:
- It details historic values for the North American tourism sector for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive analysis of travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Delta Air Lines, Inc., United Continental Holdings, Air Canada Inc, WestJet Airlines Ltd., Chorus Aviation Inc., Air Transat A.T. Inc., Aerovia de Mexico SA de CV, Concesionaria Vuela Compania de Aviacion, ABC Aerolineas, SA de CV, Aeroenlaces Nacionales SA de CV
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The North American Car Rental Market
- Leading North American Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Retailers - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report
- Leading North American Drug, Health and Beauty Retailers - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report
- Leading North American Electrical and Electronics Retailers - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report
- Leading North American Convenience Stores, Neighborhood Stores and Gas Stations - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report
- North American Top 10 Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Discounters - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report
- North American Leading Department Stores - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report
- Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022
- North American Gem Inc. (NAG) - Nuclear Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile