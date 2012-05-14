Recently Released Market Study: the Northern European Tire Market 2011-2015

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "The Northern European Tire Market 2011-2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- The recent recession has significantly impacted the tire industry across most of Europe, although the strong economies of Scandinavia have recovered quickly from this. In the Baltics, year-on-year growth is expected to increase at a moderate rate. GDP output in Ireland is also predicted to rise, albeit cautiously, as consumer confidence returns to the market.
Scope
- Achieve revenue growth by understanding the sales performance of tires and the volumes in which they are selling, by country.
- Uncover new distribution opportunities for your products by identifying which types of retailer are most successful in each country and why.
- Improve your product mix and hence revenues by gaining insight into what types of tire, winter or summer, are proving popular, by country and region.
- Formulate market share and channel share objectives for your company using our product and distribution data.
- Develop new strategies to counteract the influx of budget tires into Europe, by understanding where they are most popular and why.
Highlights
The value of the Scandinavian tire market grew slightly in 2011 and is poised to increase further to EUR1,406m by 2015. The Baltics are poised to experience growth in market value to EUR83m over the period, while Ireland is forecast to remain static between 2011 and 2015.
The tire markets in Northern Europe display various levels of stability. The stronger Scandinavian economies have largely been able to withstand the recent economic downturn and are due to quickly recover to pre-recessionary levels of performance. Motorists in these wealthier countries are willing to pay high prices for premium quality.
In Scandinavia, only Sweden and Finland have legislation regarding winter tire usage. Denmark is currently looking at potentially introducing laws, whereas most Norwegian motorists choose to use winter tires despite the lack of legislation.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which countries have the highest penetration by winter tires?
- What are the consumer behaviors regarding retailer and tire brand selection in the European tire market, by country?
- What are the market shares of the key distribution channels for tires, by country?
- What is the average annual spend by consumers on tires in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Ireland?
- How will the Northern European tire market grow between 2011 and 2015?
