Recently Released Market Study: Tissue and Hygiene in Croatia

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Tissue and hygiene in Croatia has posted negative growth since 2010, in current value terms. The unfavourable economic atmosphere with disposable household income getting lower instead of recovering has contributed to the general trend of frugality and saving across both tissue and hygiene products. Besides trading down to economy brands, consumers have also reduced their consumption of tissue and hygiene products, which is visible in a significant drop in volume sales.
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
