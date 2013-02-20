Recently Released Market Study: Tobacco Asia: China Sets the Pace for Global Tobacco Trends

Fast Market Research recommends "Tobacco Asia: China Sets the Pace for Global Tobacco Trends" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- With nearly 270 million smokers, China not only shapes the Asia Pacific region but also the world tobacco market, ensuring the Asia Pacific region commands 60% of the global smoking population. Though China and Indonesia's domestic growth continues to propel overall regional volumes, growing tobacco control elsewhere is resulting in a mixed picture, punctuated by an ageing population in Japan, bans on gutkha in India, lowering tar levels in China and tax-driven migration to RYO in Thailand.
Euromonitor International's Tobacco Asia: China Sets the Pace for Global Tobacco Trends global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Tobacco to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in Asia-Pacific
- Tobacco in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Tobacco
- Tobacco in Emerging Asia to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco Market in China 2012
- Tobacco Market in the US to 2014
- Tobacco Packaging in the Philippines
- Global Tobacco Findings 2012: Tobacco in a New Era
- Tobacco in Hong Kong, China