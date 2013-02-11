Recently Released Market Study: Toys and Games in Australia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Toys and Games in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Toys and games contracted by 1% in current value terms as major video games hardware platforms continued their descent towards the end of their life cycle. This had a knock-on effect in video games software as developers became less enthusiastic in releasing new games titles. In traditional toys and games, often touted as recession proof, products targeting lower price segments fuelled growth in the category, which saw current value growth of 1% in 2011. Euromonitor International industrial...
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
