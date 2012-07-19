Recently Released Market Study: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Japan

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Value sales of vitamins and dietary supplements rose by 1% in 2011. With rising health consciousness and an increasing number of middle aged and older consumers, both vitamins and dietary supplements saw positive growth in 2011. A proactive attitude has been observed among middle aged consumers towards anti-ageing and enthusiasm to enjoy life. In order to maintain their health and wellness, dietary supplements with anti-ageing claims, such as glucosamine, have sold well, and consumers' interest...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Taiwan
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Korea
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in China
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in the Czech Republic
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Egypt
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Azerbaijan
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in the US
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Russia
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Guatemala
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa