Recently Released Market Study: Women's Outerwear in Argentina

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Argentinean women, widely seen as the most elegant and refined women in the Americas, aim for a natural and delicate appearance. They also tend to have a more European attitude towards fashion and all kinds of social activities, with an additional Latin influence. Thus, they tend to be very demanding; leading global companies such as Zara and Nike have opened local offices in order to help tailor their products to the specific needs of these consumers.
Euromonitor International's Women's Outerwear in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Women's Jeans, Women's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
