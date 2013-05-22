Recently Released Market Study: Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Norway

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Norway"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- In 2012, yoghurt and sour milk products is set to grow by 5% in constant value terms, marking an increase of almost two percentage points from 2011. Per capita consumption of yoghurt in Norway was relatively modest compared to other European countries over the review period. In 2012, retailers have expanded their assortments of yoghurt to include a wider range of products to appeal to health-conscious Norwegians.
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
