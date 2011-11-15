Recession Leads to Rise in Employer/Employee Abuses Says Employment and Business Attorney Tiffany Ma

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- According to employment and business attorney Tiffany Ma, the recession is provoking business abuses between employers and employees around the country. In just the last six months race, age, sex, disability and religious discrimination and retaliation in the workplace have spiked, as well as discrimination against the jobless. While many employers are weathering the economic storm with their moral compass intact, a rising number see the tight market as an excuse to skirt the law entirely.



The New York-based Law Office of Tiffany Ma, P.C. focuses on employment law and employment litigation, which provides clients with a unique vantage point on the business landscape. Although her practice and experience is in all forms of litigation, the firm specializes in the seven broader employment law areas of business litigation, discrimination, harassment, executive compensation, breach of contract, gender equality, partnership disputes and sexual harassment.



Within these rubrics are a host of specific employment litigation case types that Ma has championed for individuals, groups and businesses throughout New York. The firm has developed a strong knowledge base and experience in workplace issues surrounding race, gender, age, religious and disability discrimination as well as those surrounding breach of contract, unfair competition and fraudulent business practices. Ma went on to explain the genesis and motivations for the trajectory of her practice:



“I’ve been keenly interested in these issues since I sued a junior high school bully for race discrimination when I was 15, so I always knew fighting discrimination would form the basis of my future practice. Since then these incidents have risen as the economy has gotten worse. It has become ever so important that attorneys vindicate the rights of individuals in the workplace while at the same time bolstering the small businesses that are doing the right thing.”



The firm’s expertise in the broad areas of business litigation and employment law also includes whistleblower, franchisor/franchisee and partnership disputes among many others. “As a country, we’ve put in place and are working on putting in place important laws to protect employees, employers and businesses from taking unfair advantage of one another,” explained Ma. It is in times like these that we need to fight hard to maintain those laws one case at a time to reinforce fairness in the marketplace.”



