Recover Deleted Files Without Any Problems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- It sometimes occurs when an individual mistakenly erases files from the phone or computer. There is no need to become panicky in such a situation because there are ways in which you can recover deleted files. People can choose a reliable and experienced service provider who is trained in working on recovering such files. One such service provider is Rescue Deleted Files, which offers various kinds of services to help users recover their important information from computers, mobile phones, or memory cards.



The recovery system used for Windows PCs allows users to recover the first one hundred MB data for no cost. You can recover files, such as videos, music files, documents, photographs, and emails. The program can be used with different formats like JPEG, ZIP, DOC, MP3, AVI, and many more. A similar tool is also available for MAC users and is able to support various file types, such as documents, emails, images, audios, archives, and videos. The quick search and preview feature enables users to recover information with simplicity and confidence.



The Company also offers users the file recovery software to restore information from iPhone 4, 4S, 5, and 3GS. In case your smart phone is lost, damaged, or crashes, you can use this program to recover up to twelve types of files. Before restoring the information, you can preview the recoverable data helping you recover files with complete confidence. Users can recover contacts, call history, notes, messages, and calendar using this program. Mac users are also able to selectively restore information from the iTunes backup files irrespective of the iOS in use. The program also helps recover data from all the different versions of iPad and iPod.



Another program provided by the Company helps users safely restore information from Android devices. The information can be restored in three quick and simple steps, which include scanning, preview, and restoring. The users can directly recover contact and messages from their devices and check it before completing the restoration. The software is supported by all the reputed phones manufactured by Samsung, Motorola, HTC, ZTE, and LG. If you have to restore pictures, documents, music files, videos, and other compressed files on a Mac system, you can complete this task in a few simple clicks. Users receive support in all scenarios, such as flashing ROM, restoring factory settings, rooting, and accidental deletion.



Deleted file recovery from a memory card is also available at no cost for the first one hundred MB of information. This program supports different cards, such as SD, CF, xD, MMC cards, and memory stick. The software works with all well-known brands, such as SanDisk, Lexar, Kingston, Sony, Transcend, and KingMax. Moreover, it is supported by various cameras like Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Olympus, Sony, Samsung, and Casio. Mac users can use this program to recover delete files in different formats, which includes Doc, Zip, MP3, JPEG, M4V, EML, MOV, and JPG. Users can preview all the information that can be retrieved before restoration to make it completely safe and secured. All information on the different software programs is available on http://www.rescuedeletedfiles.com



About Rescue Deleted Files

The Company provides different kinds of file recovery software applications that are compatible with Windows and Mac devices. Using these programs, users can recover deleted files in different formats. Moreover, users can preview the information through the deleted file recovery programs before restoration making it completely safe.



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Website : http://www.rescuedeletedfiles.com