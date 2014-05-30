Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Adult Mouth Care in Ireland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Adult mouth care in Ireland remains a largely underdeveloped OTC category, accounting for a mere 1% of total consumer health value sales overall in 2013. The category comprises mainly well-established brands, many of which have been used traditionally within Irish families for generations. Oral health is not a key area of concern among the majority of Irish consumers, with many foregoing visits to the dentist for many years or until a major problem emerges. Whilst high costs of dental care are undoubtedly a significant factor in this, the simple lack of consumer interest in oral health should not be overlooked. This is, however, changing to a certain extent, with the new generation of Irish adults more concerned with personal appearance and more inclined to pay greater attention to oral health as a preventative rather than remedial treatment.
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Competitive Landscape
GlaxoSmithKline (Ireland) Ltd remained in first position in adult mouth care in 2013 with a 31% value share. The company continues to benefit from the development of its Corsodyl brand, which is available in mouthwash and toothpaste format and is also included within oral care in beauty and personal care. Strong demand for Corsodyl continues to drive the category overall, much of which can be attributed to the brand's ongoing television and print media advertising campaigns. Reckitt Benckiser Ireland Ltd was the second leading player with 21% of total value share. The company maintained its strong position in the category due to its strong range of products such as Bonjela, which have been favoured by generations of Irish people, with many using the product from early childhood right through to adulthood.
Industry Prospects
Adult mouth care is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 2% in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period, with further growth limited by the number of already well-established brands in the category and limited levels of new product development. In addition, the general lack of innovation in the category is likely to hinder growth beyond this level for the foreseeable future.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Adult Mouth Care industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Adult Mouth Care industry in Ireland, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Adult Mouth Care in Ireland market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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