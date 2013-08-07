Report Published: "Angola Business Forecast Report Q3 2013"

oil, infrastructure, ratings, surplus, monetary, investment, ruling, decade, upside, opposition
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- We are positive on Angola's growth prospects over the medium term due to a combination of accelerating oil production, soaring investment - driven by an ambitious public infrastructure programme and intensifying developments in the country's sub-salt reserves - and a steadily improving outlook for the consumer. We are predicting that annual real GDP growth in the country will average 7.3% between 2013 and 2017.
Despite a slimmed down parliamentary majority, rumours of deep internal divisions and growing criticism from an increasingly vocal opposition and general public, the ruling Movimento Popular de Libertacao de Angola (MPLA) party - over the medium-term at least - will remain in complete control of Angola's political destiny. While the general election in August saw the country's opposition parties increase their share of seats in parliament, the MPLA retain an overwhelming legislative majority.
We believe that inflation will remain broadly stable, around the 9.0% level over the course of 2013. Although we expect exchange rate stability and government energy subsidies to keep prices relatively anchored over the short-to-medium term, structural bottlenecks, a reliance on imported goods (particularly food) and an anticipated surge in government spending are likely to preclude a sustained easing in prices.
Our outlook for Angola's external accounts remains broadly favourable despite a continued vulnerability to shocks stemming from the country's import dependent and mono-resource-reliant economy. We believe that having peaked at an estimated 13.3% of GDP in 2012, Angola's current account balance will fall to around 5.2% of GDP by 2017.
Major Forecast Changes
On account of downward revisions to our oil price forecasts and recent import-supportive developments we have decided to adjust down our forecast for Angola's current account surplus in 2013 to 7.5%, from 9.6% previously.
Key Risks To Outlook
While we expect oil production to contribute positively to GDP growth over the medium term (before peaking around 2016) as a number of major projects start production, our forecasts remain subject to the myriad uncertainties associated with oil production and exploration in Angola, as well as to volatility in global oil prices.
