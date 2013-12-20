Report Published: "Confectionery Packaging in Taiwan"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Confectionery Packaging in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Flexible packaging remains the chief packaging type in confectionery. This format is used widely as secondary packaging in all confectionery categories, especially as flexible plastic in sugar confectionery and flexible aluminium/paper in chocolate confectionery. Flexible packaging, however, has been the worst-performing packaging type and recorded the largest drop in 2012 as a result of falling gum sales. In confectionery as a whole, flexible packaging declined by 2% in unit volumes during the...
Euromonitor International's Confectionery Packaging in Taiwan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
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Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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