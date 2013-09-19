Report Published: "Consumer Lifestyles in the United Kingdom"

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Lifestyles in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- With the UK economy narrowly avoiding a third recession in five years during early 2013, austerity, both public and private, remains the biggest single influence on consumer behaviour, particularly for those on lower incomes. With wage growth struggling to keep up with inflation, real incomes are being squeezed, forcing many consumers to continually seek ways to trim their outgoings. However, many are still prepared to treat themselves to satellite television and gadgets like smartphones.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in the United Kingdom report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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