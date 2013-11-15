New Internet research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Social network-based gaming has exploded within the last few years, led by the dramatic rise of Facebook with hundreds of millions of users. Social gaming is increasingly becoming a key focal point within the gaming community due in large part to the higher average revenue per unit through monetization of global social networks, local social networks, mobile social networks, and second screen social gaming.
At present, the fragmented nature of the industry is due largely to a lack of industry recognition that the biggest change driver is user consumption preferences rather than the specific games or platforms. We anticipate that the current trend of bite-size game-play will transform to an ecosystem of hard-core social gamers consisting of free-to-play, "freemium", and pure-paid models. Similarly local contents along with niche market approach will be the key monetization and growth factors.
This research evaluates industry developments in social gaming, company and solution analysis for major players, ecosystem assessment, global vs. regional market strategy evaluation, and market projections. The report provides a comparative analysis between Facebook vs. Non-Facebook social gaming as well as a breakdown of sub-categories including local social networks and mobile social network gaming.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings:
- By 2018, the Facebook gaming market is expected to reach $ 5.6 B USD globally on a 554 M gaming customer base whereas Non-Facebook social networking gaming market is anticipated to represent a global $ 9.6 B USD market based on 692 M gamers
- The Social casino genre and second-screen gaming on mobile social networks will be key growth driver of the industry
- APAC will remain the market leader during the period followed by Latin America & Europe
Report Benefits:
- Identify which social gaming genres will be most successful at going mainstream
- Learn why local social networks including mobile platform will be key growth drivers
- Market sizing for Facebook vs. Non-Facebook over key regions during the period 2013 - 2018
- Learn about the market for social network gaming across the regions driven by gamer preferences over genres
- Learn how traditional video games are going to merge with socially playable features and create market disruption
- Identify trends in emerging business models in social network gaming and the impacts on mobile gaming development
- In-depth analysis of Facebook ecosystem, genres, business models, LTV generation, and initiatives for second screen space
Companies in Report:
- 51.com
- 91 Wireless
- Amazon
- Ameba Pig
- AppChina
- Apple
- Badoo
- Baidu
- Bebo
- BlackPlanet
- BlueBat Games
- Chillingo
- Come2Play
- Crowdstar
- Cuteacute
- D.Cn Games
- DeNA Mobage
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