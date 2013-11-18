Report Published: "Hair Care in New Zealand"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Hair care grew by 3% in current value terms in 2012, similar to 2011 but marginally down on the review period CAGR. Trends within conditioners made the largest impact, with hydration, moisturising and nourishing becoming major themes. In particular, oils continued to gain popularity in 2012 as a key ingredient to condition, nourish and revitalise hair, for example Schwarzkopf Extra Care introduced Marrakesh Oil to its conditioning range. In addition, conditioners became more sophisticated with...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in New Zealand
- Hair Care in Norway
- Hair Care in China
- Hair Care in Morocco
- The Future of Turkey Health and Beauty Packaging to 2017
- Beauty and Personal Care in India
- The Future of the Skincare Market in New Zealand to 2017
- Hair Care in Venezuela
- Hair Care in Croatia
- Hair Care in France