Report Published: "Hair Care in the United Arab Emirates"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Men became increasingly important consumers of hair care towards the end of the review period. This was partly linked to the men's grooming trend but was also driven by growing economic confidence among low-income expatriate workers. Many of these men traded up from bar soap or body wash/shower gel to shampoo, and those who previously purchased economy products traded up to major international brands thanks to aggressive price promotions. This trend benefited both male-specific and more general...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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