Report Published: "Lottery in Brazil - a Snapshot (2013)"

Fast Market Research recommends "Lottery in Brazil - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Lottery in Brazil by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market comprises lotto and instant lotteries. Market size is based on gross expenditure including tax. Market size for Lottery in Brazil is given in BRL with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Brazil. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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