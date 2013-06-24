Report Published: "Meal Replacement in Guatemala"

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Meal replacement is a very small category in Guatemala featuring very expensive products that are only affordable to a small percentage of the population. In 2012 the category registered value growth of 17% to reach sales of GTQ2 million. Slimming products are the most expensive in the category, and as a result, despite holding only a 14% share of retail volume sales, constitute 82% of value sales.
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
