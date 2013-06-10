Report Published: "Sanitary Protection in Canada"

Fast Market Research recommends "Sanitary Protection in Canada" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- While the category achieved current value growth of just under 3% in 2012, it is facing an uphill battle in terms of demographics. Canada's rapidly ageing population remains the principal challenge to this category. The number of Canadians aged 65 and above increased by 4% in 2012 to 5.2 million, growing at a faster rate than overall population growth of 1%. In the target audience for feminine hygiene products, the number of women aged 10-54 remained static in 2012, indicating that the consumer...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
