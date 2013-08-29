Report Published: "Sports and Energy Drinks in South Korea"

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Sports and Energy Drinks in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Sports and energy drinks increased by 14% in off-trade value sales to reach Won455.5 billion in 2012. Both value and volume size of energy drinks continued increasing within total sports and energy drinks in 2012. Such high growth is based on market expansion of a newer category, rather than the effect of a new product release or other specific issue. Energy drinks were only introduced in South Korea in 2010 with brand Hot 6 by Lotte Chilsung Beverage. As the energy drink market is in an early...
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sports and Energy Drinks in South Africa
- Soft Drinks in South Korea
- Soft Drinks in South Africa
- Sports and Energy Drinks in India
- Sports and Energy Drinks in China
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Japan
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Italy
- Sports Drinks in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)
- Sports Drinks in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)
- Sports and Energy Drinks in the US