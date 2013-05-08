Report Published: "Store Cards in Mexico"

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Store Cards in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Retailers are increasingly capitalising on the potential of consumer finance by means of offering a wider range of financial services, amongst which store cards are the primary vehicle. In order to differentiate from the vast array of credit cards available in the market, retailers increased their benefits in order to ensure greater customer loyalty. This was more evident during the first edition of Buen Fin (Good Weekend), held in late November, when retailers undertook a big sales event all...
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Mexico report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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