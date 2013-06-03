Report Published: "Tanzania Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Tanzania Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- BMI View: Tanzania's mobile market returned to growth in Q312 after recording its first quarterly net subscriptions loss in the previous quarter, increasing the mobile penetration rate to 54%. We retain our view of strong subscriptions growth in basic voice services over our forecast period, through to 2017, considering the relatively low mobile penetration rate. However, we expect operators to ramp up their investments in higher value services, including mobile data, to sustain revenue growth amid increasing regulatory and competitive downward pressure on call tariffs.
Key Data
- The mobile sector grew by just 0.4% in 9M12, compared to 13.5% in the same period in 2011 owing to Vodacom's significant net subscriptions losses in Q212 and Q312.
- Mobile ARPU appreciated for the sixth consecutive quarter after a growth of 6.7% q-o-q in Q312.
- M-commerce users have continued to expand, with M-PESA recording 4.5mn users and total cumulative transaction value of around TZS1trn as of December 2012.
- The fixed-line sector remains resilient despite fixed to mobile substitution, with growth of 4.9% in 9M12.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings
Tanzania remained in 14th position this quarter on BMI telecoms Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) table for Sub-Saharan Africa. The country's aggregate score of 40.1 is less than the regional average of 41.3. Tanzania's weakest rating is in the industry rewards category, reflecting a sharp slowdown in mobile subscriptions growth and downgrade to our five-year forecast. Tanzania's rating in this category was downgraded by a further 2.4pts in this quarter's update. There were no changes to the country's ratings in the remaining three categories of our RRRs.
Key Trends And Developments
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Taiwan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Venezuela Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Peru Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Pakistan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013