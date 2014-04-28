Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The South African yoghurt and sour milk drinks category felt the impact of reduced consumer spend within this "luxury" segment. Despite having increased disposable income compared with the previous year, consumers remain cautious in their spending habits, and sales of yoghurt remain fairly low. Mothers may choose to purchase flavoured spoonable yoghurt due its perceived health benefits for their children, but are less likely to purchase yoghurt for their own consumption.
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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