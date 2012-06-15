Residents of Washington Continue to Rely on Berner Law Group PLLC

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Law is a complicated subject, as anybody who has ever had to deal with legal matters will know. Many people are deterred from seeking legal assistance because they believe it is time consuming and expensive, but people who believe they can navigate their way through the legal minefield on their own often live to regret it.



The problem is compounded by the fact that there are federal laws, which affect the whole country, and state laws that affect the individual state.



One legal firm that has been receiving a lot of attention in the State of Washington recently is an Everett family law attorney called the Berner Law Group, PLLC.



The Berner Law Group’s website explains: “The areas in which we practice require critical thought, dedication, commitment, and the ability to perform under demanding and challenging circumstances. Our clients deserve positive case resolution, which necessitates intense preparation and research. Orchestrating a successful outcome is not an easy achievement. However, Berner Law Group, PLLC Attorneys at Law excels in all of these disciplines and secures impressive case dispositions, accomplishing our clients' goals.”



The website is easy to use with the main practice areas split into categories of Family Law, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Personal Injury. Within each of these categories, there are sub-categories directing visitors to individual subject areas.



In addition to assisting in criminal defense cases such as misdemeanors and expungement, the firm specializes in helping people who have been charged with driving under the influence. This is a serious crime in the State of Washington and people suspected of driving under the influence need to get advice from a DUI Lawyer Everett WA.



The site contains a plethora of interesting editorial content on a wide range of legal areas and visitors to the site can read the latest legal codes by selecting the resources link at the top if each page.



The Berner Law Group is located opposite the Snohomish County Superior Court but if it’s not convenient to visit their law office, the practice does home visits. It also provides a toll free number so that clients can phone the practice free of charge. The Group also provides an initial free consultation and visitors who want to know more about the firm can read a detailed biography of its attorneys on the site.



About Berner Law Group

The Berner Law Group is a firm of attorneys in Everett in the State of Washington. The Group specializes in Family Law, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Personal Injury cases.



For more information, please visit: http://www.kbolaw.com