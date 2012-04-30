Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Retail Tissue and Hygiene 2011: International Expansion the Core of Corporate Strategies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- The industry of retail tissue and hygiene is more consolidated than others; however, in the face of economic recession, branded manufacturers are stepping up their geographic expansion to sustain future growth. While competition in core BRIC countries has already become intense, less crowded frontier markets offer international players more opportunities as consumption picks up. Mergers and acquisitions are favoured by companies for faster results but lower risks...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue and Hygiene 2011: International Expansion the Core of Corporate Strategies global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
