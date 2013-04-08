Reverse Phone Lookup and Reviews Website Announces the Addition of a Larger Comparison Matrix

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The reverse phone lookup reviews site, BestReversePhoneLookupReviews.Com has announced a complete revamping of its comparison site beginning June 15, 2013. The new revamped site will have a larger comparison matrix that will compare more features of each company it reviews. At this point, the site only compares side-by-side the quality of five features within the site, however, after the complete revamping in June 15, the site will have side-by-side feature comparisons of over 18 features.



This new look has been suggested by over half the visitors to the site. In essence, the new look will give the average visitor to best reverse phone lookup reviews.com a more broader view of the features each site has allowing the visitor to consider whether it needs to have that feature or not within the reverse phone lookup search. The additional features, will also allow visitors to compare the strengths and weaknesses of each site side-by-side. Moreover, It will allow each visitor to decide whether a particular feature is worth the cost or not thus making the site much more transparent.



The new look and features is under a beta test run and the beta testers are very enthusiastic about the new look for the reverse phone site. John Billings, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a longtime user of best reverse phone lookup reviews.com loves the new look and features that will come after June 15. He comments: "I love the fact that all the most important determining factors to buying a reverse phone lookup or not are right in front of you side-by-side thus allowing me to make a quick decision on whether a reverse phone lookup service is right for me or not. This used to be a major gripe of the site that I didn't have enough information to make a decision but now I have more than enough information to make an intelligent decision on which reverse phone lookup to buy and which one to ignore."



Although most features of the new revamped site will be seen by June 15 the company cautions that the implementation process could last another two weeks after the launch date. So a full-fledged 100% working site should be "live" before July 1 of 2013.



About BestReversePhoneLookupReviews.Com

The website, BestReversePhoneLookupReviews.Com is a leading Internet reviews service that concentrates on the reverse phone lookup industry exclusively. It monitors trends and changes within the industry. It also reviews the top reverse phone lookup sites on the net and provides a ranking system that incorporates customer feedback and the sites own professional reviews of each site.



