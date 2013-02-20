Reverse Phone Lookup Niche Related Keywords Surpass 3.1 Million Searches in January-2013

Bronxville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- According consumer reviews research firm, BestReversePhoneLookupReviews.Com, the aggregate amount of reverse phone lookup niche related keyword searches in the top 3 search engines surpassed 3.1 million in January 2013. It is the first time this type of search query surpassed 3 million searches. In fact, its considered a sizable increase when compared to January 2012 numbers which barely surpassed the 2.5 million mark. This development further strengthens the notion that consumers need information on phone data and most importantly, consumers continue to be bothered at record levels by scams, telemarketers and criminals. Unfortunately, this trend only seems to gain steam year after year. For more information and a more in depth analysis on this trend please click or visit the following web address: http://bestreversephonelookupreviews.com



Its no secret that, federal and state “do not call” lists are not doing the job US Congress and local state officials originally intended. The onslaught of unsolicited telemarketing calls, scam related calls and political calls has further infuriated the public. So in order to counter this “epidemic” more and more consumers have taken to the internet to research the owner of these unwanted calls at record levels. The demand for these reverse lookup services has sky rocketed over the past 2 years ever since the major search engines decided to discontinue its free reverse phone services as it became increasing more expensive to maintain data accuracy. Since this discontinuance of service, more companies decided to team up with cell phone carriers and land based phone services to offer them this private cell phone subscriber phone data at a price. The result has been the creation of several sizable players in the reverse cell phone lookup industry. However, according to BestReversePhoneLookupReviews.Com, these firms are not all high quality. Some decide to skip on quality and some even skip on list maintenance which has become increasingly expensive.



Despite these problems, there are 3 firms that continue to “raise the bar” on quality and continue to invest on up-to-date lists, which is the lifeblood of the industry. All three have been given a 5 star rating however, pricing and features due vary. Fore example, the pricing varies from a low of 79 cents per reverse phone lookup to $19.99 for an unlimited “all you can search” service.



About BestReversePhoneLookupReviews.com

The website monitors the accuracy of data provided by top reverse phone lookup sites. It also conducts research on emerging trends in the reverse phone lookup data stream industry and publishes its findings in a monthly newsletter which it sends to its registered readers. The company is a major advocate for consumer rights and transparency in the cell phone industry.



Red Stelly

Redstelly@gmail.com

8004 NW 154 Street