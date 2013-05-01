Reverse Phone Lookup Searches Have Become More Affordable at 79 Cents

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Industry watchdog, PeopleLocatorHelp.Com has added the most affordable reverse phone lookup services to its comparison and review matrix. Reverse phone lookup services costing more than $20 have become a thing of the past, thanks to new upstart reverse phone lookup services costing under 5 dollars. The review site, PeopleLocatorHelp.Com has reviewed and critiqued as well as read over 450 online user reviews for two reverse searches costing less than 5 dollars. After reviewing both companies features and quality, the site has added both reverse phone sites to the top four list for 2013.



These low-cost sites are a breath of fresh air for users clamoring for a free reverse phone lookup which simply does not exist anymore. Despite the disappointment of many users that free services do not exist, these companies have sprung up and shown that they are the next best thing. As a result, the reverse phone lookup industry has been undergoing a sea of change in order to provide competitive services at competitive prices thus drawing down price points for each reverse phone lookup. For more information on these changes, please visit: http://peoplelocatorhelp.com



The new sites costing under 5 dollars can be compared side-by-side with two other sites costing much more though providing more features and services. This has become a trade-off for the average reverse phone search customer. These customers can pay more and get more features and services or if a customer chose standard reverse phone lookup information which usually includes the name of the phone number owner and the address of the phone number owner, they can get that too.



According to research by AZT Research Associates of Anchorage, Alaska, the majority of reverse phone lookup reviews customers simply want an address and a name, and nothing else. They did not need all the extra information that more expensive companies provide such as criminal background checks, financial background checks. However, PeopleLocatorHelp.Com provides a choice of services to buy and gives the customer an easy side-by-side comparison of all for sites it has reviewed.



Stacy Burke of Chicago, Illinois agrees: "All I want when I do a reverse phone lookup and all I expect is the name of the phone number owner and the mailing or billing address of that owner. I am so glad that PeopleLocatorHelp.Com now has reviewed and recommended 2 sites that cost almost nothing, and I consider less than five dollars virtually risk free."



PeopleLocatorHelp.Com expects more services with high quality searches to spring up costing less than 1 dollar in the coming months as more and more competition for the reverse phone lookup dollar gets heated. As a result, the company expects to review and change rankings of the top four sites on a monthly basis rather than quarterly which was the pervious practice.



About PeopleLocatorHelp.Com

PeopleLocatorHelp.Com is an industry watchdog for the reverse phone lookup industry. It conducts reviews and compares side-by-side the top four sites on the web. It also follows industry trends that affect the reverse phone lookup customer and reverse phone lookup supplier. It continuously adds features based on the thousands of customer reviews and feedback it receives every month.



Timothy Harbusy

harbus1@gmail.com

3161 Hallandale Beach

Suite 706

Miami, Florida 33009

http://peoplelocatorhelp.com