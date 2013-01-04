Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine Is Now Taking New Patients & Healing Them Instantly

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Roach Family Chiropractic has now added on a Medical Center to their organization and is renamed as; Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine. The new chiropractic and medical center is also offering some new effective treatments such as; ALCAT Food Sensitivity Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Injections, Viscosupplementation for Osteoarthritic Knees and Durable Medical Equipment.



Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine has already established a very strong positive reputation for chiropractic care within Altamonte Springs, FL and surrounding cities. The addition of the medical services will only make it capable to help better serve patients that suffer from all types of pains.



Dr. Erik Roach is still the owner and head chiropractor at the establishment, we asked Dr. Roach on how he has such a high success rate in healing people, his response was: “Well, it’s rather simple really, we don’t use any temporary healing services, we really do find out the source of your pain, meaning the cause of your pain and then we create a treatment plan that will completely eliminate it. Unlike other offices our treatment plans really are customized for each patient.” In other words Dr. Roach and his medical team do an in depth examination of your injury and customize the best plan of treatment so you can go back to living an active and healthy lifestyle.



Some patients have reported feeling instant pain relief and for some people it can take a few more treatments, it really all depends on how severe your injury or pain is. One of the biggest mistakes people do is that they wait; they wait to see if their pain goes away. Well, if you are feeling pain that is a signal of communication from your body that something is wrong and that you should have it checked out immediately before it does get any worse. The faster you get it checked out then the faster you can live your life without the pain.



Interested folks may see real testimonials and videos by visiting his website at http://www.RoachFamilyWellnessIntegrativeMedicine.com



