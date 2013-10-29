"Roofing Market in India 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Construction research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Roofing Market in India 2013 depicts the current status of roofing industry with a special focus on asbestos, tile and metal roofing segments. Currently, the roofing sector is preparing for the next generation products, with infrastructure and industrial boom being the major demand drivers. Airports, metro rails, Special Economic Zones, industrial cities and IT parks have initiated the need of enhanced construction technology. Urban consumers are gradually shifting from conventional roofing system to high quality, more technically advanced roofing systems based on their purchasing capacity. Asbestos roofing is becoming increasingly popular in the rural areas owing to the rise in rural income supported by government initiatives such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act which promises employment to low-income individuals. Affordable housing programs also aids in demand generation for the roofing industry.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Everest Industries Ltd., HIL Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., Ramco Industries Ltd, Sahayadri Industries Ltd., Sturdy Industries Ltd., Visaka Industries Ltd., Assam Roofing Ltd., Balmukund Cement & Roofings Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Kirby Building Systems India Ltd., Monier Roofing Pvt. Ltd., Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd., UAL Industries Ltd., Vardhman Roofing Pvt. Ltd.
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