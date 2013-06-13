Round Games Feature Latest Cheeky Games Centred Around Current Affairs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Many charismatic lunatics have inflicted misfortune on nations by ruling them throughout history. However, humanity is so far in the fortunate position of having very few of them in a position to control nuclear weapons. As we enter the twenty first century North Korea have emerged as a totalitarian, apparently communist nation whose people starve while their ruler develops nuclear weapons and points them at more advanced countries with vastly larger armies. While the situation may seem absurd, the consequences aren’t. To poke fun at the situation in an attempt to diffuse tensions, game developers have created a cute and cheeky flashgame, Kim Jong Nuke Trouble, now featured on RoundGames.com.



Round Games is a free to play flash game aggregator site that brings games of all genres and play styles together in one place, categorising them by their key features so that players can easily find what they’re looking for without touring the extensive and always expanding number of game developer’s websites throughout the internet.



The latest effort they have featured is Kim Jon Nuke Trouble, wherein the young dictator Kim Jong Un uses his stern gaze to destroy bombs falling upon his beautiful native land and collects roses thrown to him for points. The satirical nature of the game is easy to see, and it is part of a wider emerging trend to satirise current events in the form of these simple, fun to play games. It offers a novelty that can amuse players while also attracting mainstream media attention to the developers.



A spokesperson for Round Games explained, “Kim Jong Nuke Trouble most certainly makes light of a very serious situation, but people offended by that premise should remember that we were ritually humiliating Hitler throughout World War II as part of a propaganda war to keep the nation’s spirits up. Games are new evolution, but this same form of expression is still coming through.”



About Round Games

Round Games is an online free to play flash game aggregator that brings together the best flash games from all over the web into one easy to search categorised database. The company also searches for the latest releases in order to give regular visitors the exclusive on new developers’ most exciting concepts. The site also encourages developers to create original games exclusively for the site. For more information, please visit: http://www.roundgames.com/