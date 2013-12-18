RTD Coffee in Australia - New Study Released

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "RTD Coffee in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- In 2012, off-trade volume sales grew by 4%, slightly lower than the CAGR of 6% witnessed over the review period. Retail value sales grew by 5% to A$600 million in 2012. Despite weak consumer confidence, RTD coffee sales have grown as consumers consider the products an affordable indulgence. Australians also appreciate the convenience of RTD coffee.
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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