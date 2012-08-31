"RTD Coffee in Poland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "RTD Coffee in Poland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Ongoing growth in RTD coffee was maintained in 2011 by the widening availability of economy brands and private label products. The leading brand continued to be IQ Drink Sp zoo's economy brand iQ, which continued to see an expansion of its distribution via convenience stores across the country. Many consumers are attracted by the indulgent flavour and convenience offered by RTD coffee but they are increasingly unwilling to pay high prices for these products.
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- RTD Coffee in Russia
- RTD Coffee in Slovakia
- RTD Coffee in Japan
- RTD Coffee in South Korea
- RTD Coffee in Estonia
- RTD Coffee in Spain
- RTD Coffee in France
- RTD Coffee in Norway
- RTD Coffee in Brazil
- RTD Coffee in Greece